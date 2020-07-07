Eastern Cape delays pupils’ return to class

The Eastern Cape education department has decided to delay the return to school of additional grades of pupils.

The phasing in of grades in Eastern Cape schools has been a contentious issue and the department issued an instruction late on Sunday that its second cohort of grades would only return to school from July 20. This includes grades 3, 6 and 11.

Grades 6, 11 and R across the country returned to school on Monday, although Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said provinces would have the option of a delayed start for Grade R pupils till at least the end of the month.

While DispatchLIVE has seen a copy of the provincial education department’s Instruction Note 37, written under the prevention and management of Covid-19 by superintendent general Temba Kojana, department officials did not respond to queries about the late decision to delay the phased return.