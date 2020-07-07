SA Covid-19 statistics – 6 July 2020

South Africa’s Minister of Health, Dr Zwelini Mkhize last night released the latest Covid-19 statistics.

We have breached the 200 000 mark, recording a cumulative total of 205 721 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa

Case Data



Province Total cases for 6 July 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 38081 18,5 Free State 2804 1,4 Gauteng 66891 32,5 KwaZulu-Natal 15819 7,7 Limpopo 1785 0,9 Mpumalanga 2173 1,1 North West 6410 3,1 Northern Cape 820 0,4 Western Cape 70938 34,5 Unknown 0 0,0 Total 205721 100,0

Testing Data

1 864 111 tests have been completed in total of which 33 950 new tests are reported

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report a further 111 COVID-19 related deaths- 9 from Eastern Cape, 17 from Limpopo, 35 from Western Cape and 50 from Gauteng.

This brings the total deaths to 3 310.

The number of recoveries is 97 848, which translates to a recovery rate of 47,6%

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 528 19863 Free State 19 479 Gauteng 403 19779 KwaZulu Natal 183 4811 Limpopo 27 653 Mpumalanga 7 651 North West 36 1104 Northern Cape 6 237 Western Cape 2101 50271 Total 3310 97848

It is with profound sadness that we learnt of the passing on of one of South Africa’s leading talents: the MEC of Co-operative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs in the North West- Mr. Gordon Kegakilwe.



MEC Kegakilwe succumbed to COVID-19 today after a short battle with pneumonia.

He was admitted yesterday in a private hospital in Vryburg and was subsequently transferred to Klerksdorp where he suffered a cardiac arrest on arrival. He was a tried and tested leader with an illustrious political career that led to his occupancy of this key position in provincial leadership. It is crushing to lose such talent at the prime of his life.



We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of MEC Kegakilwe as well as his beloved friends, colleagues and comrades. We extend our condolences to all the families, relatives, friends and colleagues who have lost their loved ones.



May their souls Rest In Peace.

