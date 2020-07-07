This is when your child can go back to school

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has announced new dates for pupils to return to class.

The new dates were published on Tuesday in the Government Gazette.

According to the gazette, grades 3 and 10 at ordinary public schools will go back on July 20, in just two weeks’ time. They will be going back with:

Schools of skill: year 3;

Schools for learners with severe intellectual disabilities (SID): grades R an 3 and final year (occupational);

Schools with learners with severe and profound intellectual disabilities (LSPID): year 3; and

Schools with autistic learners: final year (18 years and above).

The following grades will return to school on July 27:

Grades 1 and 2;

Schools of skill: year 2;

Schools for learners with SID: grades 1 and 2;

Schools with LSPID: years 1 and 2, and;

Schools with autistic learners: junior group (below 13 years).

Pupils in grade 4, grade 9, year 1 in schools of skill and schools with autistic learners: senior group (13 years and above) will return to school on August 17.