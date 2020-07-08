EC hospital receives hundreds of care packages for expectant moms

Mere moments after the Kolisi Foundation turned to social media urging the nation to step in and assist expectant mothers at the Dora Nginza Hospital, they were flooded with positive responses.

Among those who took up the call was the Shoprite Group, who on Wednesday donated 300 care packages containing essentials such as nappies, wet wipes, barrier cream, toothpaste and toothbrushes, among other items.

The severity of the situation at Dora Nginza came to light during an impromptu oversight visit by ANC MPL and deputy chair of chairs, Tony Duba, to the maternity ward after reports and pictures in The Herald’s sister newspaper, Weekend Post, showing women in the ward sleeping in the corridors.

The Shoprite Group has since the start of the lockdown donated almost R30m in surplus food to 284 vetted organisations, including Cheshire Home Cleary Estate (in Walmer) and Gelvan Park Frail Aged Home. It recently also donated scarves and beanies knitted by its employees to the homeless people housed at Jarman Hall as well as the elderly at the Bethelsdorp Old Age Home. Residents wishing to partner with the group are encouraged to donate to the Act For Change Fund at the till point in their nearest Shoprite, Checkers or Usave store in support of the Red Cross Society’s Covid-19 and hunger relief efforts specifically in the Eastern Cape.

By Herald reporter