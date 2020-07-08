SA-licensed Covid-19 drug expected to save more than 13,000 lives this year

A study involving scientists from the universities of Wits, Cape Town and Stellenbosch has estimated this could increase the number of patients intensive care units (ICUs) can handle by more than 50%.

The peer-reviewed study, published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, said the increased capacity could save up to 6,862 lives as cases peak.

Added to the lives that could be saved directly by remdesivir treatment, they said the drug could prevent the deaths of 13,674 South Africans by December.

“There are many countries with limited ICU capacity that could benefit from this double impact on mortality,” said the study’s lead author, Brooke Nichols, from the health economics and epidemiology research office at Wits.

SA has about 3,450 ICU beds for coronavirus patients, and capacity is expected to run out in some provinces for months at a time as the coronavirus spreads.

“Without remdesivir, it is expected that 23,416 to 31,269 people will occupy an ICU bed during peak months when ICU capacity is expected to be breached,” the study said.