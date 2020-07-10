New Station head puts service first

Nangamso Ngcungula, the new station commander in Ezibeleni, says he wants to create a professional institution that is clientele-orientated.

“The Ezibeleni station as an institution should be professional and it should be the pride of the community it serves. If we are professional we will provide a service of the required standard, winning the trust of the community while making it a safer place,” said Lieutenant colonel Ngcungula.

Before moving into the new office on June 1, Ngcungula was station commander at Komga and has been with the South African Police Service for more than 15 years.

“Saps, in meeting the 2030 vision of the National Development Plan, has put processes in place that are aimed at making our communities safer with police operating hand in hand with the people.

“The provincial commissioner has communicated the RRR (Revival, Restoration and Reform) vision which speaks to the revival of policing which entails the promotion of individual respect, dignity and integrity at work and the restoration of ‘back to basics’ policing concepts, all geared towards the gradual reformation of policing,” he added.

Top of the commander’s list is winning the trust of the community while working together with other law enforcement organisations.

“We do not want police to be the ‘others’ in areas they are in. People must trust and work hand in hand with us. I want to build relations with other organisations in Ezibeleni like the community policing forum and professional security so that we can work together to create a feeling of safety.

“In Ezibelelni there is a problem of substance abuse which directly leads to other crimes. We have children who end up being involved in housebreaking because of drugs. We need to curb it and we will do this when we work with the community.”

Ngcungula said he wanted to intensify initiatives like the awareness campaign which addresses issues like the selling of alcohol to minors

“We are here to provide a high standard service. In partnership with everyone we can do so much more,” added Ngcungula.