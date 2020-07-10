Premier begs Cyril: send SIU to probe municipality for corruption

On Sunday, the Sunday Times reported that the OR Tambo District Municipality had been invoiced R4.8m by Phathilizwi after the company had claimed to have conducted a door-to-door campaign that reached 6,400 people.

In the letter, Mabuyane said: “The allegations of impropriety relate to matters of irregular expenditure amounting to R1.4bn as contained in the auditor-general’s report for the 2018/19 financial year as well as suspected corrupt practices within the municipality as widely covered in the media within the past few days. For the allegations to be properly investigated and ventilated, I request that the president tasks the SIU to investigate the allegations of impropriety in the affairs of the OR Tambo District Municipality.”

The investigation was in the public interest and was intended to secure state assets and public money in that municipality, said Mabuyane.

“I shall be pleased to discuss any concerns the president may have in this matter,” he added.

Phathilizwi’s undated invoice was for conducting Covid-19 awareness classes to 5,000 community members.

The company’s director Phumza Gambule could not be reached for comment.