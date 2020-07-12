BREAKING | AmaRharhabe nation names new king following death of Queen Noloyiso

AmaRharhabe crown prince Jonguxolo Vululwandle Sandile, 28, is the nation’s new king.

Among his responsibilities will to lead and give guidance to 42 heads of traditional councils and senior traditional leaders as well as 300 headmen in his jurisdiction

The official royal announcement was made by AmaXhosa Kingdom’s Nkosi Xhanti Sigcawu, a senior Gcaleka royal household family member, during the funeral of the new king’s late mother Queen Noloyiso Sandile at Mngqesha Great Place near King William’s Town on Sunday.

Subsequent to a Saturday meeting of the Sandile core royal family, AmaGcaleka and other main houses of King Phalo House confirmed Jonguxolo’s confirmation to DispatchLIVE.

He is the tenth king of AmaRharhabe Kingdom and was given the name — Aahh Vululwandle! — as his royal salutation name.

In accordance to traditions of the House of Phalo, each of the two houses presides over the funeral and announcement of the successor or coronation.

Because Jonguxolo was a still a minor when his father, King Maxhob’ayakhawuleza Zanelizwe Sandile, died in July 11 2011, his mother led the nation. Queen Noloyiso died on Wednesday.