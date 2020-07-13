SA Covid-19 Statistics – 12 July 2020

Graphic Supplied by SA Department of Health

As announced by His Excellency President MC Ramaphosa, a cumulative total of 276 242 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been reported with 12 058 new cases identified

Case Data

Province Total cases for 12 July 2020 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 50300 18,2
Free State 5224 1,9
Gauteng 98431 35,6
KwaZulu-Natal 25572 9,3
Limpopo 3014 1,1
Mpumalanga 3977 1,4
North West 9924 3,6
Northern Cape 1401 0,5
Western Cape 78399 28,4
Unknown 0 0,0
Total 276242 100,0

 

Testing Data
The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 154 391 with 45 821 new tests conducted since the last report

 

Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 108 COVID-19 related deaths- 7 from KwaZulu Natal, 15 from Western Cape, 22 from Eastern Cape, and 64 from Gauteng.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4079

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased

The number of recoveries is 134 874, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,8%

 

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 686 31586
Free State 19 681
Gauteng 644 32958
KwaZulu-Natal 280 6021
Limpopo 33 1147
Mpumalanga 22 910
North West 36 2191
Northern Cape 11 310
Western Cape 2348 59070
Total 4079 134874

 

Dr. Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health

