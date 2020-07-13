SA Covid-19 Statistics – 12 July 2020

As announced by His Excellency President MC Ramaphosa, a cumulative total of 276 242 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been reported with 12 058 new cases identified
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 12 July 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|50300
|18,2
|Free State
|5224
|1,9
|Gauteng
|98431
|35,6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|25572
|9,3
|Limpopo
|3014
|1,1
|Mpumalanga
|3977
|1,4
|North West
|9924
|3,6
|Northern Cape
|1401
|0,5
|Western Cape
|78399
|28,4
|Unknown
|0
|0,0
|Total
|276242
|100,0
Testing Data
The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 154 391 with 45 821 new tests conducted since the last report
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 108 COVID-19 related deaths- 7 from KwaZulu Natal, 15 from Western Cape, 22 from Eastern Cape, and 64 from Gauteng.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4079
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased
The number of recoveries is 134 874, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,8%
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|686
|31586
|Free State
|19
|681
|Gauteng
|644
|32958
|KwaZulu-Natal
|280
|6021
|Limpopo
|33
|1147
|Mpumalanga
|22
|910
|North West
|36
|2191
|Northern Cape
|11
|310
|Western Cape
|2348
|59070
|Total
|4079
|134874
Dr. Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health