Veterans’ families get much needed food

Families of military veterans were delighted when they were recently gifted with food parcels at Hani Phama Military Veterans Suburbs .

The South African National Military Veterans’ Association chairperson in the Chris Hani region, Sipho Ngwetsheni, said a total of 47 food packages were given to destitute families, courtesy of the department of social development and Chris Hani District Municipality. “These family members did not benefit during the pandemic and we thank both institutions for this contribution,” said Ngwetsheni.

One of the beneficiaries, Nomandla Mjezu, thanked everyone involved for assisting the families. “It feels like a huge weight has been lifted off our shoulders. We are a family of four and the food packages will make a huge difference. Times are hard during this pandemic because we do not get piece jobs. I am happy that we received these nice packages. I hope they will continue providing us, even in the coming months. Thank you to Ngwetsheni for helping us during this time. ”

Another beneficiary, Siyeko Fudumele, said: “The packages are enough to last us the whole month. As a result, those who received packages before us wish they had received similar food items. I am more than happy and thank the government and the association for providing them. We were not forgotten. I live off pension money and during this time we also have to buy medication and food. We know there are people who do not qualify for food relief from the government. It is great to know there are leaders who knock on doors to get assistance so that people like us can benefit. I am truly thankful,” said Fudumele.