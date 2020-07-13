Water tanks and food parcels for Rhawutini fire victims

Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) in partnership with Sibanye Still Water, Rand Mutual Assurance and PanSure recently donated food parcels, blankets, beds and tanks to the Rhawutini fire victims.

The initiative was part of the CHDM social relief strategy to support poor families across the municipal region.

CHDM mayor Wongama Gela said the initiative was one of many interventions to make sure that “the dignity of communities was restored”.

“We are working closely with local municipalities in ensuring synergy in the work we do and to avoid duplication as we aim to make a difference to the lives of those in need with the few resources we have. Through this initiative, we wish to target people who fall between the cracks of poverty, unemployment and are not getting any form of social assistance or relief from government,” said Gela.

The mayor said an amount of R200 000 had been raised so far for food parcels in the region. Beds, water tanks and 24 food parcels were handed over at the new settlement.

“We came here to show the partnership between government, business and our communities in action.

“We were approached (by Sibanye and partners) who earlier wanted to donate sanitisers, but also asked how they could contribute more. It was those discussions that led to the food donations being handed over,” said the mayor.

Gela said the municipality would now focus on installing water and ablution facilities.

Sibanye Still Water stakeholder engagement department representative Lesego Magale said: “Today’s initiative was in support of the government outreach program to assist families affected by the coronavirus. As Sibanye and Rand Mutual we have donated food parcels to the value of R1 million to support affected families.

“The reason we are doing this is because Sibanye recognises that the Eastern Cape is the major labour supply area for mines in South Africa. It is important for us to recognise that and support the areas our employees come from,” he said.

Funeka Mafenyane, a recipient, said: “The gesture of kindness we have been shown by many brought me to tears. We have received clothes and blankets which have helped us through this cold winter.”

Another fire victim, Zuzile Mpetsheni, added: “This is a joy to us. I am very thankful to the government and those who partnered and donated towards helping us.”