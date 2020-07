July 15 2020 – 07:24

Wearing masks, fines imposed and how it affects you

The government is considering taking action against store managers, public transport drivers and other compliance officers who fail to enforce the wearing of face masks.

On Monday, justice minister Ronald Lamola said the government has been reluctant to criminalise those who have not been compliant with the regulations on the wearing of face masks and has been left with no choice but to hold lawbreakers accountable.

By TimesLIVE