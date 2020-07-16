Collective agreed on reopening schools, must agree on whether to shut them, suggests Ramaphosa

Discussions on the reopening of schools are being held this week to seek an all-inclusive way forward.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa who on Wednesday evening took part in a virtual imbizo, answering questions from ordinary South Africans on their concerns amid the pandemic that has led the country to a harsh lockdown.

Participants voiced views on a number of issues, including the suspension of the sale of tobacco products, the government barring social visits while allowing people to potentially be exposed to the coronavirus in fully loaded taxis.

A grade 12 pupil from Tembisa in Gauteng called into the imbizo and questioned Ramaphosa on the importance of reopening schools for lower school grades, such as grade Rs. He proposed the education department should stop schooling for all grades except grade 12s and for them to promote other pupils to the next grade in 2021.

Ramaphosa said they were aware of concerns from all affected stakeholders and that the government was “engaging them and listening to the concerns they are raising”, referring to parents, teachers’ unions and student organisations.