EMLM finance and traffic department open

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality has announced that the finance and traffic department offices are back in operation as of July 15.

The department, which was temporarily closed due to reported Covid-19 cases, will be open from 9am to 2pm.

“We apologise for the short notice and we expect to return to normal operating hours by next week. An announcement to this effect will be made. All services are available except for those who wish to make new bookings for learners’ and driving licences. Those who had already booked should wait until they get phone calls advising them of their new dates,” said spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa.