Reviving sport in Toisekraal Village

Two childhood friends, Nkosinathi Vuntu – Dikela and Pinkie Sifolo – Ncuthu, have undertaken an initiative to establish a sports club to revive sport in Toisekraal Village in the Ndlovukazi administrative area.

Toisekraal used to be a sport mecca in the old days, especially rugby, Vuntu says in a statement.

The duo grew up and schooled together at Toisekraal BC School, which became known as Bantu Community School and now Toisekraal SPS; R.L November JSS, now Ndlovukazi SSS; and went on to Mhlotshana High School in Sada.

“We grew up in a sporting environment in Toisekraal and that helped us to become humble, disciplined children.”

The person who sowed the quality seed of sport was primary school teacher Delekile Ndoqo, Vuntu says.

Ndoqo lifted the standard of sport through rugby, boxing and table tennis. This had a positive impact on the whole village in so much that Ikhwezi Lokusa RFC was established.

Pinkie’s family was instrumental in the life of Ikhwezi Lokusa R.C to the extent that his late uncle, “Bhut Koko Sifolo”, bought a set of jerseys for the team out of his own pocket.

“We therefore took this joint venture to emulate the vision of these legends. We discussed the idea over the phone and the fire started burning because God whispered the same dream to both of us.

“We started to put in place administrative pillars while waiting for the Covid-19 pandemic to subside. We recruited sport fanatics in the name of veteran Bra J Ndoqo and youths Zuko Mapete, Victoria Stemele and Luvuyo Qhelo to form a structure.

“We therefore appeal to the Ndlovukazi community – parents, councillors, community leaders, religious fraternity, community policing forums, local businesses etc, to support this noble undertaking.

“We envision using sport in this village as a weapon to combat crime, drug and alcohol abuse among the youth to produce the Siya Kolisis, Makazole Mapimpis, Lukhanyo Ams, Parkers, Makhaya Ntinis and Serena Williams of tomorrow. We appeal to all Good Samaritans to board this vehicle of change by sponsoring,” the statement concludes.

The new club’s executive committee is president: Nkosinathi Vuntu, deputy president: Jonguxolo “Bra J” Ndoqo, general secretary: Pinkie Sifolo, assistant secretary: Zuko Mapete, treasurer: Victoria Stemele, additional member: Luvuyo Qhelo.

For more information, contact Vuntu on 063-892 8132 or Sifolo on 083- 979 7152.