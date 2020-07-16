‘You should have warned us’: Liquor Traders Council to presidency

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) has written to the presidency requesting financial relief for their members after the sudden reintroduction of the alcohol ban.

The organisation said it was shocked by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Sunday night.

Lucky Ntimane Winston Hector, NLTC national convener chairperson, said that during the first alcohol ban they were consulted by the government.

“It was our expectation that as a president who thrives on consultation we would at least have been consulted on such an important matter as this, which is literally our livelihood and means of survival, source of pride and a vehicle which enables us to send our kids to school and put food on the table for our families and our workers.

“We would like to bring it to your attention, Mr President, that township liquor traders, often referred to as taverns, are the only true and proudly South African, 100% black-owned businesses that we have alongside the taxi industry, hair salons and street vendors,” Ntimane said.