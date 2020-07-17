Education experts divided on closing schools

Prof Vimolan Mudaly, of the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Education, believes schools should close immediately.

“No normal learning or teaching can take place in an abnormal environment. It’s like asking schools to continue while fighter planes drop bombs all around the schools. Learners are now in a learning pause and any attempt to get them into school will be a farce. No learning can take place with so much of fear, uncertainty and anxiety.

“The life expectancy in SA is about 63 years. Losing one year of schooling is relatively insignificant as compared to death. The pressure to open schools is absurd and from a pedagogical point of view, nothing can be gained by forcing children and teachers into schools for the sake of opening schools.

“I’d rather our children lost a few more months than their lives. Learning is lifelong and we can always get back to where we left off in March,” said Mudaly.

Prof Lesley Wood, director of community-based educational research at North-West University, said while the closure of schools was a complex issue, she didn’t believe they should remain open now.

“Since we are told that infections will peak soon, perhaps we should wait until end August to reassess.

“It is a complex issue, but whatever way you look at it, those attending under-resourced schools or those who live in contexts of socio-economic disadvantage will suffer the most.

“I would support closing all schools until the danger has passed, but this will widen the gap between the advantaged and disadvantaged learners,” said Wood.