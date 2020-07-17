Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi contracts Covid-19

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.
A statement from the presidency said Nxesi had undergone his fourth Covid-19 test since the start of the coronavirus pandemic but this was the first to return a positive result.
“Minister Nxesi is in self-isolation and will continue to work from home. All members of the office of the minister, who have come in contact with him will also undergo testing. The minister remains in high spirits and confident that he will beat the virus,” the statement read.
Nxesi joins a growing list of MPs who have tested positive. They include Gwede Mantashe and Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as well as deputy ministers Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu and Nkosi Phatekile Holomisa.
“Minister Mapisa-Nqakula and deputy minister Holomisa have since recovered,” the presidency said.
It also extended well wishes to all those who had tested positive and conveyed condolences to families who had lost loved ones.
“Let us all play our part by giving earnest support to those who are fighting this virus. In protecting ourselves, our families and communities, let us continue to observe all health protocols and regularly wash our hands, properly wear our masks and practice physical distancing. Together, we can beat the coronavirus,” the presidency said.
By Naledi Shange – TimesLIVE