Family ask for help after left with nothing

When his shack caught fire in the early hours of the morning last week, Thembekile Mabungela’s initial thought was to save his daughter who was sleeping when the fire broke out.

Mabungela, who owned a three room shack at Nkwanca informal settlement, said the blaze has left him with nothing and pleads for help from anyone who is willing to assist.

“I was preparing to leave for work around 5am. My 15-year-old daughter was sleeping. I put on the gas to boil water. I went outside to fetch water from a community tap not far from my shack. Just as I was heading back I heard a sudden explosion and saw smoke coming from the shack. The first thing I thought of was my daughter so I ran inside and took her out. When I tried to run back and save some of our belongings, the fire had spread.”

Mabungela said he stood half-naked and watched as his shack was engulfed in flames. “People tried to call fire fighters and the police but no-one arrived. Everything was inside, my ID, bank cards, money, my daughter’s books. We lost everything in the fire, but luckily no one was harmed.”

Mabungela said he was currently living with a neighbour and had sent his daughter to stay with his parents in Mthatha. “If I could just get material to rebuild my shack, I would be very happy. Anything that can help me – clothing items, unused poles or zinc, any form of donation would be appreciated,” said Mabungela. He can be reached on 078-145 6181.