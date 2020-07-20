Gift of the Givers lifeline

Gift of the Givers (GoTG) made a visit to the Dordrecht Hospital last week to donate much-needed supplies to the institution.

The organisation, which provides relief to various communities nationwide, assisted the hospital with personal protective equipment (PPE) and 100 pillows, blood pressure machines, thermometers oximeters and electrocardiogram (ECG) machines to help with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hospital CEO Thabile Mqotyana said the institution struggled to procure some of the equipment. “We are grateful for the donation. It will mean a lot to our patients and make a difference to the staff. They are already motivated,” she said.

Medical officer Dr Laurine van Heerden said: “The GoTG arrived at our front door with bakkies full of supplies. This is a dream come true because we have been struggling to make our patients comfortable. We were struggling to do basics like taking blood pressures and doing ECGs because our equipment was not functioning. Today they have supplied us and we do not have words. Thank you to everyone who freely gives to this organisation. This hospital has been blessed beyond words,” said Van Heerden.

GoTG project manager Ali Sablay said the organisation had assisted close to 20 hospitals with PPE across the Eastern Cape. “As we know, doctors and nurses working in the frontline are battling to protect themselves because they are dealing with patients without proper personal care. GoTG took vital PPE to the hospital. They were overwhelmed and emotional when the team pulled up to make the delivery. We know they had an isolation room for Covid-19 patients that did not have pillows.” Sablay said the organisation would roll out further donations to various hospitals.