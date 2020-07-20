Local entrepreneur donates water tank to government

A Whittlesea businessman Hasan Ali recently donated a water tank to the area’s home affairs department to assist residents, especially those struggling with taxi fare to Komani to get the institution’s services.

The assistance came after the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) land office approached local business people to assist with the water situation while waiting for the department to fix the issue.

Whittlesea residents had to travel to Komani to get access to services like death certificates and others allowed during the lockdown period.

The water tank handover was graced by the local authority’s councillor Funeka Sopapazi who thanked the sponsor for his assistance.