SA latest Covid-19 statistics – 20 July 2020

SA Minister of Health, Dr. Zwelini Mkhize released the latest Covid-19 statistics last night.
A cumulative total of 373 628 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 20 July 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|65316
|17,5
|Free State
|10727
|2,9
|Gauteng
|136879
|36,6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|45614
|12,2
|Limpopo
|5156
|1,4
|Mpumalanga
|7424
|2,0
|North West
|14337
|3,8
|Northern Cape
|2351
|0,6
|Western Cape
|85772
|23,0
|Unknown
|52
|0,0
|Total
|373628
|100,0
Testing Data
The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 505 646 with 33 899 new tests conducted since the last report
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably we report 140 new COVID-19 related deaths. This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 5 173.
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The number of recoveries currently stands at 194 865 which translates to a recovery rate of 52%
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|871
|44807
|Free State
|57
|1128
|Gauteng
|999
|58512
|KwaZulu-Natal
|429
|13494
|Limpopo
|33
|2144
|Mpumalanga
|52
|2159
|North West
|48
|3241
|Northern Cape
|15
|970
|Western Cape
|2669
|68410
|Total
|5173
|194865