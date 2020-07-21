SA latest Covid-19 statistics – 20 July 2020

SA Minister of Health, Dr. Zwelini Mkhize released the latest Covid-19 statistics last night.

A cumulative total of 373 628 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.

Case Data



Province Total cases for 20 July 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 65316 17,5 Free State 10727 2,9 Gauteng 136879 36,6 KwaZulu-Natal 45614 12,2 Limpopo 5156 1,4 Mpumalanga 7424 2,0 North West 14337 3,8 Northern Cape 2351 0,6 Western Cape 85772 23,0 Unknown 52 0,0 Total 373628 100,0

Testing Data

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 505 646 with 33 899 new tests conducted since the last report

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably we report 140 new COVID-19 related deaths. This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 5 173.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 194 865 which translates to a recovery rate of 52%

The provincial breakdown is as follows:



Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 871 44807 Free State 57 1128 Gauteng 999 58512 KwaZulu-Natal 429 13494 Limpopo 33 2144 Mpumalanga 52 2159 North West 48 3241 Northern Cape 15 970 Western Cape 2669 68410 Total 5173 194865