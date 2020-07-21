Taxi industry now wants extra relief for cross-border and long-distance operators

Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt said should Mbalula consider the proposal, finance minister Tito Mboweni would have to go to parliament and request the money. “But there is simply no money at the moment. It’s finished,” said Roodt.

“If you assist the taxi industry, what about the others [industries]. It appears the [taxi] industry has got some special privileges — why is that so? They seem to be a law unto themselves,” he said.

Malele said they also wanted Mbalula to “urgently” set up a committee to look at the modalities of resuming long-distance and cross-border operations at 100% loading capacity.

The Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for say.

Malele said the cross-border and interprovincial operators “have not only lost livelihoods, but are on the verge of losing their taxis to the financial institutions”.

Mbalula, however, has said he had engaged financial institutions to extend their repayment holidays for minibus taxi operators to ease their financial obligations.

Minibus taxis are permitted to carry a full load of passengers for short trips and 70% occupancy for long-distance journeys, on condition that “new risk mitigation protocols” related to masks, vehicle sanitising and open windows are followed.

Trade unions have criticised the decision by the government as “reckless” and threatened to go on strike over the concession.

Malele said they had noted concerns raised by trade unions and civil society organisations over the 100% loading capacity issue, saying they would welcome “direct engagements” with the concerned parties to find lasting solutions.