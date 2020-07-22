Mark Fish’s ‘all lives matter’ stance lands him in hot water

Former football player Mark Fish has come under fire for views expressed on the Black Lives Matter movement and saying “all lives matter” on his official Twitter account.
The storm started on Wednesday when Fish, who played as a defender in the national soccer team, was called out after he liked a tweet that claimed Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was a “BEE appointment” and a racist “just like [Mmusi] Maimane.”
“Mark Fish, since you liked this post, please tell us where you stand on this matter?” asked Twitter user @Terryboysa73.
To which Fish replied: “All lives matter.”
Fish’s response prompted outrage from fans who expressed disappointment about his views.
One user, who identified his race as coloured, said he was disappointed that Fish, who has seen inequality and racism everywhere, had this mindset.
“Mark, as a coloured person I am disappointed that you, as someone who must have seen inequality and racism all around the world more than the general public, being non-white yourself, knowing how you’ve been treated unfairly, have this mindset. You are cancelled.”
Fish said he doesn’t “conform to this world” and “has seen more than most”.
“That is why all lives matter. I came into this world seeing no colour and never have so why must I now,” he said.
In another tweet, Fish suggested black lives will only matter when black people treat other black people correctly in SA.
“Black people treating black people correctly in SA would be a start,” said Fish.
“I love how people have to get personal to get their point across. I am whatever colour makes you feel better about yourself,” Fish said in another tweet when replying to a user who said he was “privileged coloured”.
“If you stand for nothing you will fall for everything . All lives matter,” said Fish.
At the time of writing this article, Fish’s tweets had not been deleted.
TimesLIVE made several attempts to get a statement from Fish, but he had not responded at the time of publishing this story. A WhatsApp message sent to Fish’s number was read, but he did not reply.
The 46-year-old Fish was one of the most popular players in South African football at the height of his career and played for Jomo Cosmos and later Orlando Pirates in the domestic game. He moved to Europe where he starred for Italian side Lazio and later English clubs Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town.
