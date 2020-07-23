Cabinet to be advised to close schools for three weeks, sources say

The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) will recommend to the cabinet that schools close for three weeks.

This was confirmed by impeccable sources within the teacher unions that attended a meeting chaired by deputy minister of basic education Reginah Mhaule on Wednesday night.

The council will table the recommendation with the cabinet on Thursday, and either basic education minister Angie Motshekga or President Cyril Ramaphosa will thereafter announce the cabinet’s decision.

Motshekga did not attend the meeting as she was said to be too busy.