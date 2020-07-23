Vow to unite the AbaThembu as King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo retains throne

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo says he will be “of good service” to the AbaThembu, after his son Prince Azenathi lost a court bid to remain as acting king.

The prince had been acting as regent after his father was jailed — serving four years for arson, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.

Dalindyebo was paroled in December and last month, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane removed Azenathi from his acting position.

On Thursday, DispatchLIVE reports, the Mthatha high court dismissed with costs Azenathi Dalindyebo’s application to remain as acting AbaThembu king.

The high court was asked to determine whether it ought to review Mabuyane’s decision to terminate Azenathi’s tenure as acting king and reinstate Dalindyebo.

Lawyers argued the issues before Free State acting judge president Martha Mbhele, who was brought in especially to hear the matter, DispatchLIVE reported.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, representing Mabuyane, and advocate Dali Mpofu for Dalindyebo lashed out at Azenathi, describing his decision to challenge his removal from the throne as an assault on the king.

The prince’s legal counsel, advocate Akhona Bodlani, argued however that the process to remove Azenathi from the acting kingship position was legally and constitutionally flawed and irregular.

Bodlani claimed Azenathi was not given notice before his acting responsibilities were terminated by Mabuyane. He said Azenathi’s argument was simple – the premier had an obligation to hear his side before terminating his acting responsibilities and reinstating Buyelekhaya as king.

Ngcukaitobi and Mpofu argued that Azenathi should have sought recourse in the labour court or the office of the premier, rather than in court.

– Additional reporting by DispatchLIVE

By Nomahlubi Jordaan – DispatchLIVE