Suspended Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe has been formally charged by the board with eight counts of misconduct‚ his legal representatives have confirmed.

Moroe’s lawyer Michael Motsoeneng Bill said he woke up to the email from CSA and confirmed Moroe has been formally presented with a charge sheet.

“Yes. Very late last night (on Wednesday)‚” Motsoeneng Bill confirmed without elaborating on the rigidity of the CSA case against his client.

TimesLIVE reported earlier on Thursday that CSA were ready to present Moroe with a charge sheet following a board of directors meeting on Tuesday.