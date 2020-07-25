SA latest Covid-19 statistics – 25 July 2020

SA Minister of Health, Zwelini Mkhize released the latest Covid-19 statistics last night.

A cumulative total of 421 996 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.

Case Data



Province Total cases for 24 July 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 71338 17,0 Free State 14542 3,0 Gauteng 153020 36,0 KwaZulu-Natal 57162 14,0 Limpopo 6394 2,0 Mpumalanga 9756 2,0 North West 16548 4,0 Northern Cape 3175 1,0 Western Cape 90011 21,0 Unknown 50 0,0 Total 421996 100,0

Testing Data

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 684 488 with 52 382 new tests conducted since the last report.

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably we report 250 new COVID-19 related deaths: 13 from Eastern Cape, 139 from Gauteng, 50 from KwaZulu Natal, 47 from Western Cape and 1 from the Free State.

This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 6 343.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 245 771 which translates to a recovery rate of 58%

The provincial breakdown is as follows:



Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 1406 55692 Free State 63 1873 Gauteng 1326 82126 KwaZulu-Natal 565 18786 Limpopo 33 3022 Mpumalanga 52 4403 North West 48 4795 Northern Cape 23 1177 Western Cape 2827 73897 Total 6343 245771



Minister of Health, Zwelini Mkhize