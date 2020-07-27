Child, five, attacked by family dogs, mom also bitten as she saves boy

A five-year-old boy and his mother were bitten by their dogs on Sunday evening.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics were called at 5.30pm to a residence in Elardus Park, Pretoria.

A family member said the two dogs had been fighting with each other when the five-year-old ran towards the house.

“The two dogs turned their attention to the young child and he suffered serious trauma after being bitten. The mother intervened and was bitten multiple times.”

Mother and child were treated at the scene before being transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.