IMF to give SA R70.6bn ’emergency’ loan

In a statement on Monday night, the National Treasury announced that the IMF’s board had approved the government’s request for “emergency financial support” to the tune of $4.3bn (about R70.58bn at the current exchange rates).

The loan would “help the country mitigate the adverse social and economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic”, it said.

“The additional IMF funding is a low-interest loan that contributes to government’s fiscal relief package while respecting South Africa’s decisions on how best to provide relief to the economy and those worst affected by the current crisis,” read the statement.

“It will also pave the way for government to provide the necessary financial relief required to forge a new economy and mitigate further harm to the economy.

“The country has been hard-hit by the pandemic, and this required government to come up with fiscal and monetary measures that would respond to the struggling economy and contain its negative effects to society.”