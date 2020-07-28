Man arrested for ex-wife’s murder at family funeral appears in court

The man accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife, Phumeza Pepeta, while she was attending her father’s funeral at the Matanzima Cemetery on Sunday appeared briefly in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
Xolani Mkayi, 55, who appeared to have been severely beaten, staggered into court and asked that he be allowed to see a doctor.
He faces a charge of murder.
Earlier, the ANC Women’s League was outside the court where they called for Mkayi to be denied bail.
ANC Women’s League regional co-ordinator Nontombi Nama said the league was appalled and disgusted by the act.
“This brazen disregard for human life has become a norm in society and has left us gobsmacked,” she said.
On Monday police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said fighting the scourge of gender-based violence should not stop until those responsible for attacks on vulnerable women and children were arrested and sent to jail.
Pepeta was rushed to hospital after she was shot, but later died of her injuries.
Swart said Mkayi was arrested on the scene and a firearm seized.
His formal bail hearing will be on August 4. Mkayi will remain in custody until then.