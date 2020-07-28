WATCH | Chaos, tears as ‘Airport Park’ homes are demolished outside East London

Scores of families were evicted on Monday from their illegal homes on the state-owned Greydell farm in the Bhongweni area near East London airport.

Despite a winter chill and a prohibition on evictions under level 3 of the lockdown in terms of the national state of disaster, officials of the sheriff of the court went ahead executing eviction and demolition notices in terms of a court order.

Tensions reached boiling point during the operation to remove the families, who had been waiting for RDP houses for years before illegally occupying the land from January 2018. Some of the now demolished houses built at Greydell, as known as Airport Park, were reportedly worth well over R100,000.

When DispatchLIVE arrived on Monday morning, hundreds of people had gathered in the streets watching two TLBs tear down their houses, shacks and temporary structures. Shouting angrily, the illegal householders hurled insults at the police and demanded Buffalo City Metro (BCM) and provincial public works address them. The police shot and injured five residents, according to witnesses. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said public order police were deployed in the area to maintain law and order. DispatchLIVE has previously reported on the competing interests of all those with a stake in the Greydell land. While poor people and some “rich folks” have taken land for housing, others are concerned that the future expansion of the airport may be hampered by the illegal occupation. And environmentalists have expressed concern over the encroachment of human settlement on the flora and fauna of the Umtiza reserve. “While the sheriff of the court executed its duties, a large group of people appeared and started throwing stones at the sheriff’s personnel and the police,” Soci said. “During the stone throwing a vehicle belonging to the survey section was hit by a stone and the rear window was broken. Rubber bullets were used to disperse the crowd. Cases of public violence and malicious damage to property have been opened for investigation.” Illegal buildings being demolished at Airport Park outside East London. Mark Andrews Illegal buildings being demolished at Airport Park outside East London. Mark Andrews Homeowner Unathi Mahleka, 39, could not hold back his tears when his R130,000 house was destroyed in front of his three daughters aged 3, 5 and 9. “I am down and out. I worked and saved for 11 years. “We have a committee here, and we were never informed that this was going to happen, we were told the land we were building on was safe. Right now I do not know who to blame and I don’t know who ordered the demolition, I just needed to buy the last windows and a door to finally complete my home.