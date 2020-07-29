Amavarara star moves to Sporting

Sapholwethu Kelephu, who was at the heart of the Amavarara defence and midfield, recently made a move from the Komani side to GladAfrica and Mpumalanga based team, TS Sporting FC.

While the move came as a surprise, it was an open secret that Kelephu was on the market.

ABC Motsepe team, Amavarara FC, coined the term “Reciprocity module cover” for a deep cover player who can create play from the back.

“When you wear the number 10 jersey it means you are in the market,” said club chairperson Lusapho Mzwakali.

Kelephu, 21, was an integral part of the Amavarara team that made the Nedbank Cup last 16, having shown his mettle soon after joining the team.

In his debut season with Amavarara back in 2017, the team named him Player of the Tournament for his integral role in helping the club secure a move to the ABC Motsepe League.

He was also regularly featured in the national setup, playing in the U15, U17 and U19 squads.

Two-footed, comfortable on the ball and sharp in the air, the defender’s signing was a coup for Sporting that secured his services for R50 000.

“It is business as usual,” said Mzwakali, adding the team had already prepared itself for the exit, hinting they might also enter the market for a replacement.

“He is worth an external replacement. He was a very good player. He was easily the best player on the pitch in his day,” mused Mzwakali.

On his part, Kelephu said he was excited about the possibility of lining up for the Mbombela team when the GladAfrica Championship resumes.

“I am very excited to be here. It was not something I expected. The team is great and I cannot wait to make my first start,” said Kelephu.