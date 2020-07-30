Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront has become the first tourist attraction in SA to be considered Covid-19 safe.

The attraction was awarded a “global safety and hygiene stamp” by the World Travel and Tourism Council.

The Waterfront joins an international list of 80 top travel destinations and 1‚200 companies globally to be awarded the stamp.

Stellenbosch was the first destination in SA to be awarded the prestigious safe travel stamp‚ which is awarded only once all the health and hygiene protocols have been implemented.

The attraction’s CEO David Green said they will continue to modify these measures as their understanding of the coronavirus evolves.

“We’ve noted best practice from all over the world with a view to setting a benchmark. We have the most up to date information on the most effective‚ scientifically supported measures available and the V&A will continue to take the lead in implementing them‚” said Green.

Green said the Waterfront implemented various measures to try to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We are working with our tenants to ensure strict compliance with the World Travel and Tourism Council protocols throughout so that visitors can be assured that it is safe to enjoy the many attractions and leisure activities on offer‚” said Green.

“We know that people are concerned about their safety‚ but are also looking forward to getting out and to start living again. By taking every precaution‚ we will make it possible to do so as safely as possible.”

By: Unathi Nkanjeni

Source: ARENA Holdings.