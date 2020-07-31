The Nedbank Cup semifinal between Baroka FC and Bloemfontein Celtic will be the match that kicks off the return of professional football on Saturday August 8‚ the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced.

The PSL on Friday morning released the official Nedbank semifinal fixtures‚ revised from when football was suspended five months ago on March 16‚ due to the coronavirus.

Baroka and Celtic will play the first semi of a double-header at Orlando Stadium at 2pm. That will be followed by the big match-up between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits at 7pm.

The Nedbank Cup final will be on Tuesday‚ September 8.

The cup semis precede the return of the Absa Premiership when Sundowns meet Orlando Pirates at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday‚ August 11.

The return of domestic professional football‚ including the GladAfrica Championship (First Division)‚ will take place in a Gauteng biologically save environment‚ where teams will be quarantined in hotels and only travel to training grounds and the match venues.

Nedbank Cup semifinals –

Saturday‚ August 8:

Baroka FC v Bloemfontein Celtic‚ Orlando Stadium 2pm

Mamelodi Sundowns v Bidvest Wits‚ Orlando Stadium 7pm

By Marc Strydom – TimesLIVE