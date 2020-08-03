SA Latest Covid-19 statistics – 3 August 2020

As of yesterday, a cumulative total of 511 485 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 8 195 new cases identified.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 02 August 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|79410
|15,5
|Free State
|23099
|4,5
|Gauteng
|180532
|35,3
|KwaZulu-Natal
|82300
|16,1
|Limpopo
|9044
|1,8
|Mpumalanga
|15120
|3,0
|North West
|19961
|3,9
|Northern Cape
|5131
|1,0
|Western Cape
|96838
|18,9
|Unknown
|50
|0,0
|Total
|511485
|100,0
Testing Data
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 036 779 with 34 794 new tests conducted since the last report.
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably we report 213 new COVID-19 related deaths: 25 from Eastern Cape, 40 from Gauteng, 31 from KwaZulu Natal, 43 from Western Cape, 51 from the Free State and 23 from Limpopo.
This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 8 366.
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The number of recoveries currently stands at 347 227 which translates to a recovery rate of 68%
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|1769
|68652
|Free State
|205
|8897
|Gauteng
|2115
|126784
|KwaZulu-Natal
|875
|37127
|Limpopo
|90
|5512
|Mpumalanga
|78
|8674
|North West
|81
|8751
|Northern Cape
|36
|1874
|Western Cape
|3117
|80956
|Total
|8366
|347227
Dr. Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health