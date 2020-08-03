Store donates packs to patients

With Frontier Hospital being listed as one of the embattled hospitals in the province, the Checkers group called at the institution on Tuesday to donate 70 Covid-19 care packs to patients.

Checkers Nonesi Mall branch manager Jody Peterson said this was an initiative they hoped to carry out continuously, also having recently visited the Mlungisi police station for a hot chocolate day. “There has been a lot of pressure and stress in our healthcare system and the Checkers group felt we needed to make a small donation. Also to say thank you for the hard work that essential workers have been doing. We know they are under a lot of stress and constraints. We made up Covid-19 care packs that have toothbrushes, face cloths, toothpaste, soap, hand sanitisers and Powerade,” said Peterson.

Frontier Hospital acting clinical manager Dr Hubert Mushid said managing the virus was challenging, indicating that the hospital team was committed to going the extra mile to ensure patients were well cared for. “We have to work hand in hand to take good care of this community. This kind of donation means we are not alone in this fight. It means the whole community is committed to fighting Covid-19. When it comes to prevention, whenever we visit shops, we are happy to see that precautionary measures are in place. As you know, the World Health Organisation says the only effective and efficient way to fight the Covid-19 pandemic is by stopping the spread,” said Mushid.

Publicity manager Zimkitha Mquteni-Mabanga said the Shoprite group had donated hundreds of care packs to hospitals and Covid-19 quarantine facilities. She indicated more than R32-million worth of surplus food had been donated to 290 vetted beneficiary organisations since the start of the national lockdown and the Shoprite mobile soup kitchens had delivered 1.3 million meals to 1 865 organisations.

“It is only by standing together that we will overcome the challenges presented by this pandemic. We will continue to look after the communities we serve for as long as necessary,” said Lunga Schoeman, CSI manager for the Shoprite group.

“We are very grateful to Shoprite for providing these essential items to our Covid-19 patients as so many come from vulnerable communities and usually arrive with nothing,” commented David Binza, CEO of the Frontier Hospital.