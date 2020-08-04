Ex poet laureate Zolani Mkiva donates PPE worth R1-million to Eastern Cape government

By
DispatchLIVE
-
Contralesa secretary-general and ANC MP Zolani Mkiva through his Mkiva Humanitarian Foundation donated personal protective equipment worth more than R1-million. With him in the picture are Amathole district mayor, Khanyisile KC Maneli , Mbhashe mayor Samnkelo Janda and health department district director for Amathole Sindiswa Gede .
Image: LULAMILE FENI

Zolani Mkiva, praise singer at Nelson Mandela’s Presidential inauguration and  and later poet laureate, who is also an ANC MP and advisor to the AmaXhosa kingdom, on Tuesday donated protective personal equipment worth over R1-million through his Mkiva Humanitarian Foundation to the Eastern Cape provincial government and municipalities to aid in the fight against Covid-19.

The foundation requested that its donation, which included 5 000 gowns and masks be distributed to health facilities in Centane, Dutywa, Willowvale, Butterworth, Ngqamakhwe, Xhorha and Engcobo.

A total of six hospitals, 146 clinics and 14 community health centres in Amathole and Engcobo municipal areas will benefit.

Mkiva said the foundation has already also distributed more than R350, 000 worth of masks and food parcels to over 75 communities in Dutywa.

– DispatchLIVE

By Lulamile Feni – DispatchLIVE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply