Ex poet laureate Zolani Mkiva donates PPE worth R1-million to Eastern Cape government

Zolani Mkiva, praise singer at Nelson Mandela’s Presidential inauguration and and later poet laureate, who is also an ANC MP and advisor to the AmaXhosa kingdom, on Tuesday donated protective personal equipment worth over R1-million through his Mkiva Humanitarian Foundation to the Eastern Cape provincial government and municipalities to aid in the fight against Covid-19.

The foundation requested that its donation, which included 5 000 gowns and masks be distributed to health facilities in Centane, Dutywa, Willowvale, Butterworth, Ngqamakhwe, Xhorha and Engcobo.

A total of six hospitals, 146 clinics and 14 community health centres in Amathole and Engcobo municipal areas will benefit.

Mkiva said the foundation has already also distributed more than R350, 000 worth of masks and food parcels to over 75 communities in Dutywa.

By Lulamile Feni – DispatchLIVE