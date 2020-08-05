SA Latest Covid-19 statistics – 05 August 2020

As of yesterday, a cumulative total of 521 318 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.

Case Data

Province Total cases for 04 August 2020 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 79844 15,3
Free State 24333 4,7
Gauteng 183090 35,1
KwaZulu-Natal 85986 16,5
Limpopo 9389 1,8
Mpumalanga 15716 3,0
North West 20270 3,9
Northern Cape 5379 1,0
Western Cape 97261 18,7
Unknown 50 0,0
Total 521318 100,0

 

Testing Data
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 078 202 with 19 507 new tests conducted since the last report.

Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably we report 345 new COVID-19 related deaths: 43 from Eastern Cape, 116 from Gauteng, 89 from KwaZulu Natal, 97 from Western Cape.

This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 8 884.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 363 751 which translates to a recovery rate of 69,8%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 1832 71420
Free State 205 10582
Gauteng 2268 126784
KwaZulu-Natal 976 44664
Limpopo 90 5524
Mpumalanga 123 10736
North West 109 9206
Northern Cape 36 2388
Western Cape 3245 82447
Total 8884 363751

Dr. Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health

