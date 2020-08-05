SA Latest Covid-19 statistics – 05 August 2020

As of yesterday, a cumulative total of 521 318 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 04 August 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|79844
|15,3
|Free State
|24333
|4,7
|Gauteng
|183090
|35,1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|85986
|16,5
|Limpopo
|9389
|1,8
|Mpumalanga
|15716
|3,0
|North West
|20270
|3,9
|Northern Cape
|5379
|1,0
|Western Cape
|97261
|18,7
|Unknown
|50
|0,0
|Total
|521318
|100,0
Testing Data
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 078 202 with 19 507 new tests conducted since the last report.
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably we report 345 new COVID-19 related deaths: 43 from Eastern Cape, 116 from Gauteng, 89 from KwaZulu Natal, 97 from Western Cape.
This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 8 884.
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The number of recoveries currently stands at 363 751 which translates to a recovery rate of 69,8%.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|1832
|71420
|Free State
|205
|10582
|Gauteng
|2268
|126784
|KwaZulu-Natal
|976
|44664
|Limpopo
|90
|5524
|Mpumalanga
|123
|10736
|North West
|109
|9206
|Northern Cape
|36
|2388
|Western Cape
|3245
|82447
|Total
|8884
|363751
Dr. Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health