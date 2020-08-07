Crooked attorney’s attempt to be reinstated fails

The court found, based on his disrespect of the oath to be honest in statements to the court in his application for readmission, it had no confidence he would not mislead a court again in the future.

Gqomo has been employed by six law firms since being interdicted from working as an attorney, including East London firm Nompozolo & Gabelana, a direct contravention of the Attorneys’ Act, according to the Legal Practice Council (LPC), which oversees the profession.

He was admitted as an attorney in 1996. From 1997 he practised as an attorney for his own account in Port Elizabeth, one of a small number of black legal firms in the city capable of undertaking conveyancing work.

By 1999, however, Gqomo had already defaulted on a basic requirement to practice by failing to apply for a fidelity fund certificate.

In terms of the Attorneys’ Act, attorneys may only practice if they are in possession of a fidelity certificate issued by the SA Legal Practice Council (formerly the Law Society of the Cape of Good Hope), as an indication that they are in good standing and have complied with all the legal requirements of being an attorney.

When Gqomo was found to have misappropriated money from his firm’s trust account kept on behalf of clients, he was interdicted from practising by the high court in 2000.

However, the law society only moved in 2007 to have him struck off and he was finally removed from the roll of attorneys in 2009, the court finding then that his dishonesty was “persistent and widespread”.

The series of incidents underpinning his striking off mostly involved withholding for his personal use money deposited to his firm’s trust account.

In all these cases, the fidelity fund had to repay the stolen money to the respective clients, totalling R175,000.