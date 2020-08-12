It’s official: Matric exams to run from November 5 until December 15

This year’s matric exams will start on November 5 and end on December 15 – and the results will be out on February 23 2021.

This is according to basic education minister Angie Motshekga, who said a decision was taken to merge the matric finals with the traditional midyear exams, which usually take place in May and June.

The decision was taken due to the closure of schools on March 18 this year, which came in the context of the national lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The basic education department said the late commencement of the matric finals would allow schools and pupils adequate time to cover the curriculum, and also ensure that ample time was allocated for revision.

“Candidates are again reminded that this is a combined examination which implies that all candidates that were scheduled to write the Senior Certificate examination in May/June 2020 and have already registered, will be allowed to write this examination,” Motshekga said in a statement.