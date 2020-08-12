WATCH: Komani residents gather against GBV

Men in Komani pledged to fight the countrywide scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) Sunday at the hexagon.

The reading of the pledge was part of a prayer held by the Komani Ministers’ Forum with the theme, Lord Heal Our Land.

Apostle Queen Matwa said church leaders and congregants of different denominations met in response to the many ills and challenges facing the country which include GBV.

Prayers were held at five points in Komani and Mlungisi starting at the Whittlesea-Madeira Park traffic circle, moving to the Mzingisi Skweyiya Hall, Victoria Park, Thobi Kula Indoor Sport Centre and ending at the Hexagon.

“We are losing a lot of people. There is sadness all over and people are dying. We ministers are inundated with calls from parishioners asking us to pray for their loved ones who are either sick or going through hardship because of the trying times.

“We are doing this as succour to our people because as spiritual leaders we understand it is our duty to pray on behalf of the faithful,” said Matwa.

Other prayer items were the Covid-19 pandemic, corruption in government and poverty.