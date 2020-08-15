SA latest Covid-19 statistics – 15 August 2020

As of last night, a cumulative total of 579 140 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 14 August 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|83372
|14,4
|Free State
|30837
|5,3
|Gauteng
|197531
|34,1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|103744
|17,9
|Limpopo
|11214
|1,9
|Mpumalanga
|20554
|3,5
|North West
|22816
|3,9
|Northern Cape
|7443
|1,3
|Western Cape
|101579
|17,5
|Unknown
|50
|0,0
|Total
|579140
|100,0
Testing Data
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 351 111 with 35 614 new tests conducted since the last report
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably we report a further 286 COVID-19 related deaths- 42 from Eastern Cape, 20 from the Free State, 26 from North West, 76 from Gauteng, 54 from KwaZulu-Natal, 22 in Mpumalanga, 18 from Northern Cape and 28 from Western Cape.
This brings the total COVID-19 related cumulative deaths to 11 556
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The recoveries now stand at 461 734 which translates to a recovery rate of 79%
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|2442
|78862
|Free State
|496
|15217
|Gauteng
|2867
|156402
|KwaZulu-Natal
|1617
|77301
|Limpopo
|141
|9937
|Mpumalanga
|189
|17404
|North West
|176
|12559
|Northern Cape
|94
|3937
|Western Cape
|3534
|90115
|Total
|11556
|461734
Dr. Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health