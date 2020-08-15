SA latest Covid-19 statistics – 15 August 2020

As of last night, a cumulative total of 579 140 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.

Case Data



Province Total cases for 14 August 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 83372 14,4 Free State 30837 5,3 Gauteng 197531 34,1 KwaZulu-Natal 103744 17,9 Limpopo 11214 1,9 Mpumalanga 20554 3,5 North West 22816 3,9 Northern Cape 7443 1,3 Western Cape 101579 17,5 Unknown 50 0,0 Total 579140 100,0

Testing Data

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 351 111 with 35 614 new tests conducted since the last report

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably we report a further 286 COVID-19 related deaths- 42 from Eastern Cape, 20 from the Free State, 26 from North West, 76 from Gauteng, 54 from KwaZulu-Natal, 22 in Mpumalanga, 18 from Northern Cape and 28 from Western Cape.

This brings the total COVID-19 related cumulative deaths to 11 556

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries now stand at 461 734 which translates to a recovery rate of 79%



Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 2442 78862 Free State 496 15217 Gauteng 2867 156402 KwaZulu-Natal 1617 77301 Limpopo 141 9937 Mpumalanga 189 17404 North West 176 12559 Northern Cape 94 3937 Western Cape 3534 90115 Total 11556 461734

Dr. Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health