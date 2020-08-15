Stats could be misleading, says FF+ as it welcomes figures on farm attacks

The latest quarterly crime statistics could be misleading if not considered within the context of the level five lockdown, which restricted people’s movement significantly, the FF+ said on Friday.

The party was reacting after the release of crime statistics for the first quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year by police minister Bheki Cele.

The statistics showed that crime was significantly down during SA’s Covid-19 lockdown as there were 53,891 fewer cases of murder, attempted murder, serious assault, robbery and common assault reported for the first quarter.

The party said common robbery showed the biggest decrease with 49.8%.

“These figures may look good, but common robbery occurs mainly on the streets and people were not allowed to move around. Given the stringent regulations of the lockdown, much fewer incidents of common robbery should have been reported,” the FF+ said.