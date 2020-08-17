Eastern Cape accounts for most Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

On Sunday, 3,692 new Covid-19 cases were reported. The country has now recorded 587,345 confirmed cases since the coronavirus hit South African shores in March.

Gauteng continues to be the epicentre of the virus, with 199,635 confirmed cases.

KwaZulu-Natal has now the second highest number of positive cases at 105,383, followed by the Western Cape with 102,449 cases.

These figures come as the country prepares for relaxed lockdown regulations from midnight on Monday.

By Naledi Shange – TimesLIVE