Several Eastern Cape schools still not compliant with Covid-19 regulations

With a week to go before schools reopen, a number of Eastern Cape schools are still not compliant with Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

These were the findings of a survey undertaken by education union the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA [Naptosa].

The survey, the latest of five carried out by the union since May, was undertaken at national level and includes a provincial breakdown.

The survey received 7,162 responses from school principals across the country. Of those responses 18%, or 1,289, were from the Eastern Cape.