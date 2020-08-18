Pedestrian hit by car in Cathcart Road

Traffic came to a near halt today in Komani when a pedestrian was allegedly hit by a car on Cathcart Road near the Queenstown Post Office.

When The Rep reporter arrived at the scene, a woman was lying on the road with paramedics attending to her.

An onlooker who did not want to be named said the woman was hit by a private vehicle that had been changing lanes.

The said vehicle was also at the scene with a broken mirror, and the owner speaking to police officers next to where the woman lay writhing in pain.