EMLM responds to poor service concerns at traffic department

After receiving reports of non-compliance and poor service at the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) traffic department offices, EMLM spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said the municipality was currently experiencing a high volume of customers.

“After resuming services the municipality is operating with 50% of staff at the traffic section with the purpose of keeping staff members safe in the light of Covid-19. There are clearly marked signs for queues and officials monitor social distancing. It has been noted that while waiting in the long queues some customers have disobeyed social distance precautions and not obeyed any orders from security personnel. Management investigated the root cause of the slow queues and it transpired that they were mainly caused by car dealers and other big companies with a fleet. This matter is now resolved and these businesses have been given their own dates when they can be served without delaying other customers. This was effected from August 5. We still advise customers whose licence expiry dates were extended to January 2021 to wait until the lockdown backlog has been dealt with,” said Kowa. The offices are open from 9am to 3pm.