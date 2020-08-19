LISTEN | ‘We came to Wits to be doctors, not failures’: murdered student was determined to succeed

“They are all my names so you can choose which one you want to call me,” Lugalo replied. The name Lona stuck.

Zatshikila said on that day in January, she knew their friendship would blossom into something beautiful.

“I was shocked. I didn’t expect such a warm welcome. She was different. We shared so much and had a lot in common. I saw a little bit of myself in her. People always said we were sisters.”

Zatshikila, who is studying biomedical engineering, spoke fondly about Lugalo’s goal to achieve the impossible.

“Sometimes when I said the assignments were too difficult, she would remind me that we came to Wits to be doctors and not failures. She would always motivate me.

“She would tell me we have been through a lot and we achieved, and we will still achieve and need to work harder to achieve our dreams.”

Zatshikila said Lugalo spoke highly of reigning Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi.

“She showed me pictures of Zozi and told me she was her role model.”