SA outraged by murder of Eastern Cape Wits student in Dutywa

An Eastern Cape man tried to take his own life after allegedly killing Wits University student Asithandile “Kwasa” Zozo in Dutywa on Monday.

The death of Zozo has sparked outrage on social media, with Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi expressing her grief on Twitter.

The suspect, whose age is unknown, is under police guard at Butterworth Hospital after he was admitted on Monday — hours after allegedly stabbing Zozo.

Zozo was doing her first year of biological studies at Wits.

Provincial police spokesperson captain Khaya Tonjeni said: “It is alleged that the suspect was seen chasing his girlfriend at the flat (in Butterworth) where she was residing.”

“It’s also alleged the suspect stabbed her and she died at the scene on Monday.”

Once the suspect was discharged from the hospital he would be formally charged for Zozo’s murder.